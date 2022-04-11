WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings
Boy with autism, Huillo, singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings
Social media is talking after an emotional moment as Huillo, a boy with autism, singing with Coldplay goes viral.
Watch the emotional video below:
