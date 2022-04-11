



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education Department officials are again raising the alarm over the ongoing trend of pupils eating space cakes.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that pupils were consuming the cakes and then falling ill.

Between Thursday and Saturday, 13 pupils from two different schools were hospitalised.

A grade 12 pupil also faces suspension after allegedly selling the cakes.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said that they were monitoring the conditions of those in hospital.

"The MEC is quite concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these space cakes that often make learners sick and taken to medical facilities for the necessary attention. We urge learners to refrain from purchasing and consuming any of those substances which put their health and lives at risk," Mabona said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng's Lesufi concerned as 13 pupils hospitalised after eating space cakes