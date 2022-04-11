



CAPE TOWN - Keshav Maharaj picked up seven wickets as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 332 runs in the second Test to claim the series 2-0.

Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, picked up regular wickets to help the side to victory.

The visitors collapsed to defeat in the space of just under 14 overs as they were bowled out for 80, with the spin duo of Maharaj and Harmer picking up all 10 wickets.

Maharaj was awarded the man of the match for his nine wickets and 84 runs in the match and he also picked up the man of the series award for his 16-wicket haul in the series.

This Test series win sees South Africa move to second in the World Test Championship behind Australia and ahead of India in third.

This article first appeared on EWN : Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory