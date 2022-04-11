Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor





Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the South African government does not believe that war is a recourse that countries should follow.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Pandor says currently there is no peace envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

She adds that the tension between the two countries will be ended through negotiations.

We believe that territorial integrity must be protected. We criticise Russian for having breached the sovereign territory of Ukraine. When there is war, there is human devastation hence we have argued for diplomacy and negotiation. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

What we have not done is call (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a war criminal, we don't think that will assist. That is where we are being criticised. Some of our colleagues want some rough talk on our part with respect to Russia and we are saying that is not helpful, we think the UN should be utilised particularly the security council. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

Listen to the full interview below: