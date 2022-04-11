Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the South African government does not believe that war is a recourse that countries should follow.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Pandor says currently there is no peace envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
She adds that the tension between the two countries will be ended through negotiations.
We believe that territorial integrity must be protected. We criticise Russian for having breached the sovereign territory of Ukraine. When there is war, there is human devastation hence we have argued for diplomacy and negotiation.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
What we have not done is call (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a war criminal, we don't think that will assist. That is where we are being criticised. Some of our colleagues want some rough talk on our part with respect to Russia and we are saying that is not helpful, we think the UN should be utilised particularly the security council.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from World
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.Read More
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'
Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money ShowRead More
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity
Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.Read More
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'
Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war.Read More
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele
Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.Read More