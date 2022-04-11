As rainfall continues in Gauteng, EMS urges motorist to avoid low-lying roads





As Gauteng residents have continued to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the past several days, emergency services have warned motorists to avoid flooded bridges.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says there have been a number of vehicle accidents.

He adds, however, that they discovered a body in the Klipriver stream and they handed the body over to the police for further investigations.

We are monitoring most of our low-lying informal settlements but so far we don't have any major incidences in those areas. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

We do urge residents who live by the rivers to be cautious at those river streams. We also urge our motorists to maintain a safe driving distance and avoid low-lying roads which might be flooded. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

