Parents share their journeys of raising autistic children





Kgomotso Moalusi says despite being a child of medics, it took time to realise her child is autistic.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Moalusi says going to the shops was a challenge but she learnt how to adjust and when to go to the shops.

She speaks about her journey of raising an autistic child.

Because this thing is a neurodevelopmental condition, you find that sometimes physiologists cluster it somewhere else. So now the confusion is not just you as a parent trying to understand your child, sometimes when you are going for help, the initial people you go to, it doesn't come up for them. Kgomotso Moalusi, Mother

Once you know your child, you know the triggers, the meltdowns are less. Kgomotso Moalusi, Mother

Former City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimang says when they decided to get their child help, they struggled.

There was not much that people could do for us. At first, we thought he was a late developer. At the initial school we took him to, the teachers were getting frustrated and ended up mishandling him to the point where he hated being in that particular space. Solly Msimang, Former mayor - City of Tshwane

We need to have these discussions more in a public space. Solly Msimang, Former mayor - City of Tshwane

