Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The High Court on Monday granted former president Jacob Zuma a postponement of his corruption trial until May.
The Court found that Zuma has the right to use all his opportunities to appeal and that doing so automatically suspends the trial.
The State says Zuma is abusing the court process.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed legal journalist Karyn Maughan (scroll up to listen).
… NPA is arguing very strongly… that this latest postponement application is a continuation of a Stalingrad defence aimed solely at delaying this case from ever proceeding…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
He is under the care of military doctors… His lawyers are again raising his ill health as a potential reason for why there should be a reconsideration granted to the dismissal of his special plea…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
For lawyers to submit that the judge has to be aware of the unrest in July… is truly remarkable… The very fact that it was raised… casts a cloud of intimidation over this entire matter…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
Jacob Zuma... will be able to keep kicking the can further down the road, until it goes over a cliff…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'
The association is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products as well as a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs to ease tough economic times for consumers.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Good news ... Shahan Ramkissoon and Thembekile Mrototo 'enjoy talking to people'
Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.Read More
More from Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.Read More
SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck
Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
More from Opinion
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?
In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
We don't know how regional results will fare at ANC conference - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the eThekwini Regional Conference.Read More
Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
She beat her competition, Thabani Nyawose by 29 votes.Read More
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.Read More
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report
Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation last October.Read More
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.Read More
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money ShowRead More