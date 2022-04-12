Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Three religious holidays fall on April in 2022. Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all occur during this month with two of the respective religious holidays beginning on 15 April.
Pesach
Pesach means Passover in English, a Jewish holiday observed on the 15th day of the Jewish month of Nissan.
The weeklong religious festival holiday occurs from April 15 -23
Pesach is one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays according to History.com.
In Judaism, Passover commemorates the story of the Israelites’ departure from ancient Egypt, which appears in the Hebrew Bible’s books of Exodus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, among other texts.
A number of important rituals occur during the religious holiday, including a traditional Passover meal known as a seder.
Ramadan
Ramadan signifies the month in which Muslims believe that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.
According to Aljazeera, Fasting happens from before sunrise or Fajr until sundown or Maghrib in arabic, for a month. This year Ramadan occurs between 1 April - 1 Sunday.
The fast includes abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater consciousness of God.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.
Easter
Easter is a three-day holiday period celebrated by Christian centred on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Easter is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of Jesus’ burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.
Easter starts on Friday until Easter Monday, most Christian churches hold a night vigil on the Saturday reading and remember all the seven words that Jesus said when he was being crucified on the cross.
The Seven last words Jesus said on the cross can be found in Luke 23:34; Luke 23:43; John 19:26-27; Matthew 27:46 (also Mark 15:34); John 19:28; John 19:30; Luke 23:46.
The Easter date despite its prolific religious significance in Christianity, many pre-Christian pagan traditions are associated with it.
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, April might be the first time many families across the country will be able to participate in their religious practices in a way that will resemble life before the pandemic.
This article first appeared on 947 : Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Source : pixabay
