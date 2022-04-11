SA currently battling 56 outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease - Didiza





CAPE TOWN - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza on Monday said the country was currently battling 56 outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease.

It's affecting farms and communal areas in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the North West, and Gauteng.

Didiza said the current outbreaks were caused by the illegal movement of animals out of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease controlled zones in Limpopo.

She warns the spread of FMD has a severe negative impact not only on the economy but also on individual animal owners.

Didiza has welcomed the arrest of a 49-year old man in Masisi in the Vhembe District of Limpopo for transporting goats from an FMD controlled zone into a free zone.

Among the control measures implemented - all affected farms, dip tanks, and other premises in the five affected provinces - have been placed under quarantine and no cloven-hoofed animals are allowed to move from these locations.

