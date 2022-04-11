Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Some of the most expensive cars on the market have imminent South African release dates.
Gushwell Brooks (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked motoring expert Warren Tucker to explain what is in store for the well-heeled motorist this year.
The first car Tucker spoke about is the electric Porsche Taycan.
RELATED: South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' costs only R80 000 – and it’s not awful
“Porsche does very well in South Africa,” said Tucker, predicting good things for the new model.
“Just look around Johannesburg!
“You see Caymans and Cayennes; they’re everywhere, and they’re good vehicles.”
Tucker praised the Taycan's “sleek, modern lines” and “earthmoving” 560 kW engine.
Tucker also looks forward to the new “elegant-looking" Lexus LC Convertible with an electric soft-top.
“A convertible already says, ‘I’ve arrived. I have some cash’”.
Tucker also mentioned the Mercedes-Benz GLA – an SUV, BMW’s 390 kW/V8 X6, James Bond’s car the Land Lover Defender, and the Audi e-tron.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155242894_frankfurt-germany-sep-11-2019-new-porsche-taycan-turbo-s-sports-car-reveiled-at-the-frankfurt-iaa-mo.html?vti=nu2dkprt09xwnl2w1s-1-5
More from Business
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'
The association is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products as well as a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs to ease tough economic times for consumers.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Good news ... Shahan Ramkissoon and Thembekile Mrototo 'enjoy talking to people'
Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.Read More
More from Opinion
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?
In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022.Read More
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event?
On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's masterpiece and decipher once for all what is fact and what is fiction. Get your planks, just in case this is a sinker.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
Why Easter egg hunts are good for children
Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says kids thrive in excitement and the treasure hunt helps in developing delayed gratification.Read More
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn
South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industry.Read More
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More