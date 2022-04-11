Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
Strauss & Co and five of South Africa’s most esteemed fine wine makers are offering Africa’s first fine wine Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on auction from 18-25 April.
Each NFT has 20 to 50 vintages with collections from 66 to 288 bottles.
The NFT “packages” a collection of wines for trading and investment, providing authentication and storage of information such as provenance on the blockchain.
Once auctioned, the NFTs can be traded by the owner on any platform, radically increasing their liquidity and target market across the world.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171524114_concept-showing-of-nft-or-non-fungible-token-auction-or-bidding-using-auction-hammer-with-nft-writte.html?vti=o4ha1ljqnp8y2gc4hg-1-53
More from Business
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'
The association is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products as well as a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs to ease tough economic times for consumers.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Good news ... Shahan Ramkissoon and Thembekile Mrototo 'enjoy talking to people'
Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022.Read More
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event?
On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's masterpiece and decipher once for all what is fact and what is fiction. Get your planks, just in case this is a sinker.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Why Easter egg hunts are good for children
Creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says kids thrive in excitement and the treasure hunt helps in developing delayed gratification.Read More
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn
South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industry.Read More
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More