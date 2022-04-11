'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'





Bid Window 5 – the most-recent round of the Renewable Energy Power Producer Procurement Programme – was more cost-competitive than all the rounds before it.

Bid Window 6, however, is likely to be far more expensive, says energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the price of oil and gas, and commodities such as copper and steel, vital inputs for solar projects, to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, the world is still firmly in the grips of China’s zero Covid policy-induced supply chain disruptions.

Bid Window 5 named 25 preferred bidders to provide almost 2600 MW of renewable electricity at an average of 47.3c/kWh.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).

Some of the bidders of Bid Window 5 may not achieve financial closure… costs have rocketed… Chris Yelland, energy expert

Bid Window 6 may not achieve the continuous price reductions seen through Bid Windows 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5… Chris Yelland, energy expert

Prices of renewable energy are so low at the moment… Even if they do not continue to drop… they will still serve to slowly lower the average price of electricity… Chris Yelland, energy expert

