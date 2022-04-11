'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Ukraine is a leading producer of maize and soybeans, vital inputs for chicken feed, which makes up 70% of the cost of raising a chicken.
Higher chicken prices in the next few months will be “unavoidable”, according to RCL Foods.
Chicken is South Africa’s most-favoured protein.
The South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) is calling on the government to drop tariffs and VAT on chicken.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Matthew, CEO at the AMIE (scroll up to listen).
He also spoke with Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte.
Pork prices are becoming on par with poultry prices… it’s just climbing… By the end of the year… it [chicken] could be on par with beef…Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
… tariffs are being added on… Local producers up their prices… But they cannot meet the demand for poultry consumed in this country…Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Is there really dumping? … I think they seek protection to help their dividends…Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters
Imports are still the biggest player in the South African market… The price is driven by raw material inputs… definitely not abuse. The consumer in South Africa is clever enough not to be abused…Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Our net margin… never exceeds 4%...Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
More from Business
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'
The association is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products as well as a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs to ease tough economic times for consumers.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Good news ... Shahan Ramkissoon and Thembekile Mrototo 'enjoy talking to people'
Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.Read More
More from Opinion
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?
In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More