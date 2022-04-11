Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
How does the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-fault Compensation Scheme work?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marione Schonfeldt, Secretariat of National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC)
Today at 11:05
World of work – Managing the household
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness - How far can one's memory go?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Ryan Fuller, Specialist Psychiatrist at MemoryCare
Today at 15:20
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to visit Diepsloot this week.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier Spokesperson
Today at 15:50
State of SA cemeteries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Covid-19: newly detected ‘XE’ Omicron variant in the UK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
[ Feature ] My Home Town with Sisa Ntshona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 18:09
Capitec reports an 84% increase in annual earnings with active clients up 14% to 18.1 million, boosted by momentum in digital banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for... 12 April 2022 9:20 AM
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding. 12 April 2022 8:45 AM
View all Local
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national... 12 April 2022 6:27 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co. 11 April 2022 7:37 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2022 9:12 AM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event? On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's m... 12 April 2022 6:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3. 11 April 2022 7:29 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Bangladesh batsman Hasan makes history against SA South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play. They continue batting on day f... 10 April 2022 8:56 AM
View all Sport
NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo talks about his boxing match on Saturday with rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo... 12 April 2022 7:59 AM
WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 April 2022 8:59 AM
After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match Thousands of fans were glued to their screen as NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing... 10 April 2022 9:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods). 11 April 2022 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends (scroll up to listen).

Williams reviewed “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

© sifotography/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

Human beings are primates, and primates are political animals.

Our brains, therefore, are designed not just to hunt and gather, but also to help us get ahead socially, often via deception and self-deception.

But while we may be self-interested schemers, we benefit by pretending otherwise.

The less we know about our own ugly motives, the better - and thus we don't like to talk or even think about the extent of our selfishness.

This is "the elephant in the brain."

Such an introspective taboo makes it hard for us to think clearly about our nature and the explanations for our behavior.

The aim of this book, then, is to confront our hidden motives directly - to track down the darker, unexamined corners of our psyches and blast them with floodlights.

Then, once everything is clearly visible, we can work to better understand ourselves: Why do we laugh? Why are artists sexy? Why do we brag about travel? Why do we prefer to speak rather than listen?

Our unconscious motives drive more than just our private behavior; they also infect our venerated social institutions such as Art, School, Charity, Medicine, Politics, and Religion.

In fact, these institutions are in many ways designed to accommodate our hidden motives, to serve covert agendas alongside their "official" ones.

The existence of big hidden motives can upend the usual political debates, leading one to question the legitimacy of these social institutions, and of standard policies designed to favour or discourage them.

You won't see yourself - or the world - the same after confronting the elephant in the brain.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure




