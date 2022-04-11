Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends (scroll up to listen).
Williams reviewed “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.
Description on Amazon:
Human beings are primates, and primates are political animals.
Our brains, therefore, are designed not just to hunt and gather, but also to help us get ahead socially, often via deception and self-deception.
But while we may be self-interested schemers, we benefit by pretending otherwise.
The less we know about our own ugly motives, the better - and thus we don't like to talk or even think about the extent of our selfishness.
This is "the elephant in the brain."
Such an introspective taboo makes it hard for us to think clearly about our nature and the explanations for our behavior.
The aim of this book, then, is to confront our hidden motives directly - to track down the darker, unexamined corners of our psyches and blast them with floodlights.
Then, once everything is clearly visible, we can work to better understand ourselves: Why do we laugh? Why are artists sexy? Why do we brag about travel? Why do we prefer to speak rather than listen?
Our unconscious motives drive more than just our private behavior; they also infect our venerated social institutions such as Art, School, Charity, Medicine, Politics, and Religion.
In fact, these institutions are in many ways designed to accommodate our hidden motives, to serve covert agendas alongside their "official" ones.
The existence of big hidden motives can upend the usual political debates, leading one to question the legitimacy of these social institutions, and of standard policies designed to favour or discourage them.
You won't see yourself - or the world - the same after confronting the elephant in the brain.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128907137_side-view-of-a-woman-pointing-at-herself-looking-at-a-shadow-with-long-nose-of-a-liar-.html?vti=msxc9mntybzobt3p1m-1-8
More from Business Books
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More