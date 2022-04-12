Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck





JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has been revealing the extent of South Africa's dilapidated cemeteries and now pressure is mounting on the government to do something about the criminals targeting the sacred grounds.

Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves, stripping metal from tombstones, fences, gates and anything else they can get their hands on to make a quick buck.

In the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the North West and Mpumalanga many families and officials tell the same sorry story; they blame drug addicts for targeting cemeteries where there is little to no security at night.

They describe how these criminals scout the area before swooping and running away with any kind of metal they can trade in for money regardless of the value.

A grave hidden in-between bushes at Harrismith cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News went undercover in Mpumalanga armed with a legally obtained piece of metal.

WATCH: Haunting the dead: Tombstone raiders

We visited a scrap metal company where the workers weighed our offering and within five minutes they agreed to pay us R15 without asking a single question about how we acquired the piece.

Harrismith cemetery, Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

It seems the "don't ask, don't tell" principle is alive and well in the area. And within minutes the metal is melted, leaving no trace of its original form.

This is not a new concept for Vernon Coetzee as his son's grave has been vandalised twice, with its special metal plate removed. Coetzee says: “Because it's stainless and it's steel, it's a couple of rands if we talk about price per kilogram."

In Gauteng, this is also a massive problem and the City of Johannesburg's Reggie Moloi said security guards at cemeteries were simply too scared to act or call the police.

“Now, what is worse is also that the cemeteries don't have fences because the fences have also been stolen."

For criminals, a piece of metal from a tombstone means a loaf of bread but for bereaved families it’s a dignified symbol, a special marker and a unique message to remember their loved one with.

Horse and cattle often roam in Vrede cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

RIFE TOMBSTONE RECYCLING

Eyewitness News can confirm the ugly criminal enterprise of "tombstone recycling" is rife in cemeteries across the country, with one culprit explaining in detail how he and his gang steal valuable granite from graveyards to resell to newly bereaved families.

The criminal, who cannot be identified, confessed to Eyewitness News that his tombstone recycling business is flourishing and there is even an element of an inside job: "I had noticed that they stole the top part of the tombstone. I cleaned the grave and they said they would come back to pay me, but they never did."

He confirmed what many have suspected for a while now; this is a well-organised criminal enterprise and many people were involved.

Stolen grave steel plates found by the Phumelela Municipality. Picture: Supplied.

Eyewitness News visited a tombstone business in Mabopane in Gauteng where men spent hours outside carefully grinding and shaping this heavy stone into a beautiful piece of art to remember a customer's loved one.

The owner of the business, who wants to stay anonymous for fear of victimisation by criminals, said tombstone recycling is a big business and criminals have even asked him to buy their stones but he has refused.

“It’s painful, these people are killing our business; they make more money than us.”

He showed Eyewitness News the equipment criminals use to remove engravings and writing from the stolen tombstones, some have even gone as far as to ask him to print new names on them.

Type of scrub criminals use to rub the prints of off tombstones. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Again he said he won't be part of this ugly enterprise.

Driving through cemeteries spread across the country, there are small tombstones and also two-metre-tall ones. Eyewitness News learnt that families are willing to even pay up to R70,000 for a tombstone.

Criminals know exactly how expensive these tombstones are and with little to no security at cemeteries at night, opportunists with the right transport and equipment see your loved one's grave as a soft target and an easy way to cash in.

The municipalities Eyewitness News spoke to acknowledge that criminals are targeting tombstones, but they haven't offered a solution to stop the lucrative trade.

THOMAS TITUS NKOBI STILL THE SAME

More than a month since Eyewitness News exposed the neglect of the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Germiston and promises were made to fix the infrastructure, nothing has changed.

Formerly known as South Park Cemetery, this is where struggle stalwart Chris Hani is buried.

The City of Ekurhuleni had vowed to fix the fence around the graveyard, cut the grass and step up security.

WATCH: 'The dead are not respected here - Neglected cemetery haunts families

The grass has been cut in some areas of the cemetery but the dustbins are still overflowing and the ablution blocks are in an appalling state.

Not far from where Hani's grave is, the small structure with a few sanitary facilities for visitors is badly vandalised.

There are blocked toilets, urinals ripped out of the wall and it seems like people are either living at the cemetery at night or it serves as a hiding place for criminals.

The families of those buried at Titus Nkobi Memorial Park are frustrated, constantly begging the Ekurhuleni Municipality to do something about the fence and step up security so they can visit their loved ones' graves.

Eyewitness News reached out to the municipality for comment but was unsuccessful in getting a response.

WATCH: Haunting the dead: Resting in pieces in SA's graveyards

