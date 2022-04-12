NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch
With just three months of training, actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo won the celebrity boxing match against rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo on Saturday.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Makubalo says after this weekend he is now interested in being involved in the sports.
He says he was trained on what to do when his opponent hugged him but he was also exhausted and relied on the referee to intervene.
He adds that he is not sure about a rematch with the rapper.
Cassper had a bit of an advantage as he showed interest in boxing for quite some time, been in the gym for two years. He has developed the skills, while on the other hand who was challenged by Cassper hadn't been in the gym for boxing in my life.Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo, Actor and musician
Training for boxing is nothing like I used to train, I used to lift weights. It's completely different but more than that, patience. There were a lot of times when I said I will never be ready and he said 'patience my boy'.Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo, Actor and musician
We are stil enjoying the victory that many thought we wouldn't get.Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo, Actor and musician
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @iamnaakmusiq
