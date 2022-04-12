SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry





A waste crisis is looming in South Africa.

Landfill sites, particularly in Gauteng, are rapidly filling up.

Waste management experts have warned that the country could soon run out of landfill space if changes aren't made.

Waste pickers are seen in the Robinson Deep landfill site in Johannesburg. The site has a maximum of 3 years left until it reaches capacity. From the 1st of July Johannesburg residents are compelled to separate their garbage from recyclable material in an effort to avoid reaching this point. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

South Africa is running out of landfill space, and industry experts have warned that the country is on the verge of a crisis.

Landfills nationwide are filling up at an alarming rate, especially in Gauteng, says Leon Grobbelaar, the president of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).

According to Grobbelaar, Johannesburg has a maximum of three years left until its landfills reach capacity.

Gauteng generates about 6 million tonnes of waste annually... about 60% of that is municipal solid waste that needs to go to landfills. It's a fact that the City of Johannesburg in three years will not have any landfill airspace. Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa

He says some landfill sites are being filled up beyond permitted volumes.

Despite having some of the best waste management legislation in the world, Grobbelaar says South Africa is failing to enforce its waste reduction laws.

Grobbelaar adds that municipalities are not equipped with the right skills or machinery to deal with the problem.

He also says that landfill workers are not processing the waste correctly or frequently enough.

The landfills are not controlled according to legislation. Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa

In South Africa, we are currently running into what we call an airspace crisis. An airspace crisis is the void that is available for waste to be put into. Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa

These municipalities don't stay abreast of what needs to happen and therefore don't implement it... the waste-pickers that we find in our landfills today are really a problem. Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa

We've lost a lot of skills over the years and although we've got some of the best legislation in the world, the enforcement thereof and the practical operations of these sites has just been left aside and not being policed and monitored. Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa

