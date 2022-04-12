We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom





Eskom says it is doing everything to catch up on maintenance to avoid load shedding.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says new capacity is needed to avoid more power cuts. He adds that the older power stations will keep breaking.

Currently, the power utility has suspended stage two power cuts that started on Monday.

We will have more load shedding going forward but as we always do during winter we are preparing to be able to supply this county with 36,000megawatts of electricity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

However, that might not be enough to avoid load shedding during the winter but Eskom will try to keep it to a minimum. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below: