We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
How does the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-fault Compensation Scheme work?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marione Schonfeldt, Secretariat of National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC)
Today at 11:05
World of work – Managing the household
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness - How far can one's memory go?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Ryan Fuller, Specialist Psychiatrist at MemoryCare
Today at 15:20
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to visit Diepsloot this week.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier Spokesperson
Today at 15:50
State of SA cemeteries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Covid-19: newly detected 'XE' Omicron variant in the UK
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
[ Feature ] My Home Town with Sisa Ntshona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 18:09
Capitec reports an 84% increase in annual earnings with active clients up 14% to 18.1 million, boosted by momentum in digital banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for... 12 April 2022 9:20 AM
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding. 12 April 2022 8:45 AM
View all Local
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national... 12 April 2022 6:27 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life" by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co. 11 April 2022 7:37 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2022 9:12 AM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event? On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's m... 12 April 2022 6:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3. 11 April 2022 7:29 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Bangladesh batsman Hasan makes history against SA South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play. They continue batting on day f... 10 April 2022 8:56 AM
View all Sport
NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo talks about his boxing match on Saturday with rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo... 12 April 2022 7:59 AM
WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 April 2022 8:59 AM
After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match Thousands of fans were glued to their screen as NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing... 10 April 2022 9:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life" by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods). 11 April 2022 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom

12 April 2022 8:45 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
stage two

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.

Eskom says it is doing everything to catch up on maintenance to avoid load shedding.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says new capacity is needed to avoid more power cuts. He adds that the older power stations will keep breaking.

Currently, the power utility has suspended stage two power cuts that started on Monday.

We will have more load shedding going forward but as we always do during winter we are preparing to be able to supply this county with 36,000megawatts of electricity.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

However, that might not be enough to avoid load shedding during the winter but Eskom will try to keep it to a minimum.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'

12 April 2022 9:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

12 April 2022 9:20 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.

Read More arrow_forward

SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry

12 April 2022 8:37 AM

'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).

Read More arrow_forward

Check your load shedding schedule here

12 April 2022 8:35 AM

702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.

Read More arrow_forward

KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts

12 April 2022 8:23 AM

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.

Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

12 April 2022 7:54 AM

In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.

Read More arrow_forward

Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck

12 April 2022 7:47 AM

Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league

12 April 2022 7:09 AM

Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week

12 April 2022 6:27 AM

The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.

Read More arrow_forward

Association warns of looming 'chicken price tsunami'

11 April 2022 7:11 PM

The association is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products as well as a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs to ease tough economic times for consumers.

Read More arrow_forward

