KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.
Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.
There are also power failures in several areas and the South African Weather Service is predicting that the heavy rain will continue to bear down on the province on Tuesday.
#KZNfloods Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are trapped beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes. ML— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2022
Spokesperson for the eThekwini emergency service Robert McKenzie said: "Many of the highways are severely affected and waterlogged and many of the access routes are also severely affected. Rescue services and EMS have been responding to emergencies throughout the night, with multiple buildings collapsed and multiple people reportedly washed away by the rain."
Meanwhile, the province's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department is urging residents to stay off the roads and help neighbours.
Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: "The provincial disaster management centre has activated support from the South African National Defence Force for them to provide aerial support where necessary. Disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas where they have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
More from Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.Read More
SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck
Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More