



JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for.

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.

There are also power failures in several areas and the South African Weather Service is predicting that the heavy rain will continue to bear down on the province on Tuesday.

#KZNfloods Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are trapped beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2022

Spokesperson for the eThekwini emergency service Robert McKenzie said: "Many of the highways are severely affected and waterlogged and many of the access routes are also severely affected. Rescue services and EMS have been responding to emergencies throughout the night, with multiple buildings collapsed and multiple people reportedly washed away by the rain."

Meanwhile, the province's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department is urging residents to stay off the roads and help neighbours.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: "The provincial disaster management centre has activated support from the South African National Defence Force for them to provide aerial support where necessary. Disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas where they have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads."

This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts