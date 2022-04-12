Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listener’s Choice: What you need to know when dealing with debt collectors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager, Council for Debt Collectors
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea - Do you hide treats and secretly eat alone?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager, Council for Debt Collectors
Today at 18:09
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:12
The changing face of Mr Price as signs another big deal. A R3.3bn deal to take control of fashion group Studio 88
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual looks at the connection between old and new technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter de Villiers - CEO and founder at Clickatell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist 'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht. 13 April 2022 9:17 AM
Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on the department's plans for the Easter weekend. 13 April 2022 8:37 AM
Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis 'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to Khosi Baker from Pikitup and the City of Cape Town's Margot Ladouce. 13 April 2022 8:25 AM
View all Local
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on... 13 April 2022 7:02 AM
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety Listen to this week's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tip on using breathing techniques to help you deal with anxiety. 12 April 2022 4:53 PM
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2022 9:12 AM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3. 11 April 2022 7:29 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher using Heimlich manoeuvre to save boy from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2022 9:26 AM
NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo talks about his boxing match on Saturday with rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo... 12 April 2022 1:48 PM
WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 April 2022 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all Africa
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

* 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
ESG
Sponsored Content
ESG metrics

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today.

“In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity”, said Albert Einstein, the late famous theoretical physicist. In South Africa’s case, where the ageing power grid continuously breaks down, plunging the country into intermittent darkness — the opportunities lie in renewable energy.

Watch Bruce Whitfield and RMB experts as they discuss how to generate more renewable energy and solve the country’s power issues

South Africa’s power stations were built in the 1970s, and currently, maintenance issues coupled with operational failures are making it difficult for the national grid to keep the lights on. The newly built Kusile and Medupi have also presented their own set of problems; resulting in the country having a significant power deficit. To deal with the deficit, in 2011, South Africa launched the renewable energy independent power producer programme (REIPPP) — aimed at diversifying the energy the country uses.

Fast forward to 2022, where a plethora of international and local companies who are independent power producers are selling electricity to Eskom and other corporates. To speed up the pace, last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed South African businesses to self-generate 100MW of electricity.

Daniel Zinman, Head of Power - Infrastructure Sector Solutions at RMB says that renewable energy has now become a “developed market”, and people can shield themselves from loadshedding, by acquiring sustainable energy from various sources.

Zinman explains one of the ways renewable energy works is that independent producers use Eskom’s transmission network to transfer electrons or power to various destinations in the country. The other way of doing it is to put the source of generation at the site which is going to be consumed. This includes putting solar panels on roofs and using batteries on site — which then would enable consumers to avoid load shedding. “The excitement around the sector is that the solutions are relatively bespoke, depending on what the power needs and consumption profile of a particular corporation is concerned”, says Zinman

Keith Webb, Infrastructure Finance Sector Lead at RMB says as there is an increase in renewable energy, people believe that this private power initiative is going to mean Eskom does not have a role, which is not the case.

Eskom runs one of the biggest grid networks in the world. So Eskom is going nowhere, we need Eskom and we need it to be successful, but what we talk about is a restructuring of the energy market.

Keith Webb, Infrastructure Finance Sector Lead - RMB

As this transition to cleaner energy is happening, in a country where industries have been built around fossil fuel, there are concerns on what is going to happen to employees who have been working for decades in this field.

But, Zinman says that Eskom has realised that there’s a problem — and they have ideas around how to transition current employees in the coal mining sector and retrain them.

He mentions that there’s a lot of land available in Eskom-owned areas which can be used to build solar plants. They can encourage a local industry, which can supplement workers who are realistically going to lose their jobs when coal fired plants are no longer needed.

Webb added that coal power stations are pretty close to gas pipelines. Those past stations could be “repowered because you still need that baseload power, and maybe a gas fired power station is quite flexible”, adding that, if corporates have renewables coming on during the day, they have gas filling in the gaps at night.

Although the biggest customers for renewable energy are typically the mines and some corporates, Webb looks forward growing the renewable energy market in South Africa.

I think the exciting thing for me is that we are creating an industry here and you know, we are moving into a private power market where there's a willing buyer, willing seller.

Keith Webb, Infrastructure Finance Sector Lead - RMB

Read more about RMB's approach to ESG Investing here.




* 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
ESG
Sponsored Content
ESG metrics

More from ESG Matters with Bruce Whitfield

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keeping score of socially responsible investing

29 March 2022 7:41 PM

A panel of RMB experts explains to Bruce Whitfield why the ability to measure ESG impact is becoming more critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula

Local

Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue

Local

Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Special Tribunal to rule on SIU bid to add 6 firms to Digital Vibes litigation

13 April 2022 9:30 AM

Suspended Public Works DG Vukela awaiting legal advice on returning to work

13 April 2022 9:12 AM

DA disappointed that Mkhize cleared by Parly ethics committee over Digital Vibes

13 April 2022 8:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA