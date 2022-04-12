WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral
A soon-to-be mom has gone viral for what she plans to do immediately after giving birth.
We've all heard horror stories of how babies get switched at birth causing heartache to many parents.
The pregnant mom, who goes by the name My Sahm Lifestyle says she will paint her son's toes to avoid any ix up in the nursery.
Watch the video below:
@my_sahm_lifestyle
Have y’all seen switched at birth? Yeah.. he’s getting a cute white or blue toe at birth lmfao #foryou #fyp #ByeByeSundayBlues #ImoniCarly #newborns #laboranddelivery #babyboy #pregnany #cautious♬ Crazy - Patsy Cline
Listen to the full interview below:
