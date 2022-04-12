Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening





CAPE TOWN - South Africans will need to brace for further power cuts from 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained: "We'll go the day without load shedding but in the evening again at 5pm all the way to 5am tomorrow morning, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented."

Stage 2 power cuts were suspended earlier on Tuesday morning.

The utility switched off the power at short notice on Monday night.

Mantshantsha added that the wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom to keep the lights on.

"This constrained system will remain with us for the rest of the week that is because of the forecast in demand due to the inclement weather, in particular," he said.

He warned that there would be further power cuts as we headed into winter.

"We have indeed said that we will have more load shedding this year but we have had particularly because Koeberg is operating at half capacity, with one unit off until mid-June, so we will have load shedding going into the winter and throughout the winter," Mantshantsha said.

