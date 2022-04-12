



Russia is warning Sweden and Finland against joining Nato, saying the alliance is “a tool geared towards confrontation”.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has awakened public support in the Nordic neighbours for joining Nato.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to bring Nato enlargement. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Finland shares a 1340km border with Russia and its invasion of Ukraine has profoundly shaken the Finns.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden's security position changed fundamentally," read a statement by Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party, traditionally strongly opposed to Nato membership.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova recently threatened Sweden and Finland with "military and political consequences" if they join Nato while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures if two countries joined.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Russia doesn’t see the invasion of Ukraine as offensive… Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

American defence officials have suggested that the invasion of Ukraine is likely to cause the exact opposite of what Russia wants… Foreign ministers from Helsinki and Stockholm have already had meetings with Nato… Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato