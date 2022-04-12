Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Listener’s Choice: What you need to know when dealing with debt collectors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager, Council for Debt Collectors
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea - Do you hide treats and secretly eat alone?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager, Council for Debt Collectors
Today at 18:09
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:12
The changing face of Mr Price as signs another big deal. A R3.3bn deal to take control of fashion group Studio 88
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual looks at the connection between old and new technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter de Villiers - CEO and founder at Clickatell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist 'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht. 13 April 2022 9:17 AM
Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on the department's plans for the Easter weekend. 13 April 2022 8:37 AM
Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis 'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to Khosi Baker from Pikitup and the City of Cape Town's Margot Ladouce. 13 April 2022 8:25 AM
View all Local
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on... 13 April 2022 7:02 AM
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Business
Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety Listen to this week's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tip on using breathing techniques to help you deal with anxiety. 12 April 2022 4:53 PM
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2022 9:12 AM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3. 11 April 2022 7:29 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher using Heimlich manoeuvre to save boy from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2022 9:26 AM
NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo talks about his boxing match on Saturday with rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo... 12 April 2022 1:48 PM
WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 April 2022 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all Africa
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato

12 April 2022 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
NATO
Sweden
Finland
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russia is warning Sweden and Finland against joining Nato, saying the alliance is “a tool geared towards confrontation”.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has awakened public support in the Nordic neighbours for joining Nato.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to bring Nato enlargement. © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Finland shares a 1340km border with Russia and its invasion of Ukraine has profoundly shaken the Finns.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden's security position changed fundamentally," read a statement by Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party, traditionally strongly opposed to Nato membership.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova recently threatened Sweden and Finland with "military and political consequences" if they join Nato while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures if two countries joined.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Russia doesn’t see the invasion of Ukraine as offensive…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

American defence officials have suggested that the invasion of Ukraine is likely to cause the exact opposite of what Russia wants… Foreign ministers from Helsinki and Stockholm have already had meetings with Nato…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato




12 April 2022 11:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
NATO
Sweden
Finland
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

More from World

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor

11 April 2022 12:06 PM

International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

7 April 2022 8:07 PM

Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

24 March 2022 1:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'

16 March 2022 7:45 AM

Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents

14 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula

Local

Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue

Local

Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Special Tribunal to rule on SIU bid to add 6 firms to Digital Vibes litigation

13 April 2022 9:30 AM

Suspended Public Works DG Vukela awaiting legal advice on returning to work

13 April 2022 9:12 AM

DA disappointed that Mkhize cleared by Parly ethics committee over Digital Vibes

13 April 2022 8:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA