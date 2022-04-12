Truth about July unrest will come out when documents are declassified - Dlodlo





Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have to explain himself why he fires or moves certain ministers from their posts.

Dlodlo says Ramaphosa moved her from state security to public service and administration after the July uprising.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dlodlo says she can shoulder some of the blame from the unrest because that department 'was not up to par'.

State security in itself can only forewarn, nothing else nothing more, nothing less. Our responsibility in the state agency is to forewarn and we did that. Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister

We even went out of our way to bring in more people from analysis who were going to be able to sift the wheat from the chaff and that did happen. Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister

One day the documents will be declassified as it always happens with all intelligence agencies or the documents will be declassified when people ask for that information. I think that is the only time the truth will come out as to what happened in July. Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister

Listen to the full interview below: