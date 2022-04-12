Truth about July unrest will come out when documents are declassified - Dlodlo
Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have to explain himself why he fires or moves certain ministers from their posts.
Dlodlo says Ramaphosa moved her from state security to public service and administration after the July uprising.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dlodlo says she can shoulder some of the blame from the unrest because that department 'was not up to par'.
State security in itself can only forewarn, nothing else nothing more, nothing less. Our responsibility in the state agency is to forewarn and we did that.Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister
We even went out of our way to bring in more people from analysis who were going to be able to sift the wheat from the chaff and that did happen.Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister
One day the documents will be declassified as it always happens with all intelligence agencies or the documents will be declassified when people ask for that information. I think that is the only time the truth will come out as to what happened in July.Ayanda Dlodlo, Former public service and administration minister
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist
'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht.Read More
Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on the department's plans for the Easter weekend.Read More
Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis
'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to Khosi Baker from Pikitup and the City of Cape Town's Margot Ladouce.Read More
Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
The City of eThekwini and surrounding areas have been lashed by heavy rains that have washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable. At least 59 people have lost their lives in the disaster but many are still missing.Read More
Haunting the dead: Hartbeespoort teens take on job to keep cemetery clean
Eyewitness News has exposed how criminals have been stealing and recycling tombstones before selling them off to newly bereaved families.Read More
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini
However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.Read More
How you can help get food and clothing to people displaced by KZN floods
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nelisa Mabenge, CEO of Meals on Wheels.Read More
Worst-case scenario is a 100 days of load shedding in winter, warns Eskom
This comes as the utility battles significant unplanned outages and inclement weather.Read More
34 Standard Bank branches shut in KZN due to floods
Branches on the South Coast of KZN and the North Coast have been the hardest hit by the flooding.Read More