KZN education confirms death of several pupils due to floods





The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says it is gathering information on how many people have died due to the ongoing floods in the province.

Speaking to Mandy Weiner, KZN education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa says an educator has passed away in the Ugu District and leaners in various districts.

Emergency services have spent Monday night trying to rescue and evacuate people from their homes as buildings collapsed and roads were damaged.

We are calling on all parents not to let their children out because of the inclement weather that is taking place in the province. In fact, the government of KwaZulu-Natal is saying to all the residents, they shouldn't leave their homes unless it is very necessary to do so. Sihle Mlotshwa, Spokesperson - KZN Education

In the Pinetown district, five learners died because of this weather, they are reported to have drowned. In the uMzinyathi District, two learners also passed away. Sihle Mlotshwa, Spokesperson - KZN Education

Listen to the full interviews below: