Capitec posts record results, declares 'enormous' dividend payout
Capitec Bank's customer base increased to 18.1 million by the end of February 2022, from 16.8 million on 31 August last year.
This boom in new clients (almost 190 000 every month) helped fuel a huge rise in profits.
Capitec posted its results for the year ended 28 February 2022 on Tuesday.
Operating profit before tax increased by 96% to R10.935 billion (from R5.588 billion for the prior year).
Headline earnings per share increased by 84% to 7,300 cents per share.
Capitec Bank has declared a special_dividend along with a final dividend per share, resulting in a total of payout of R51.40 per share.
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie and asks if there is anything worrying him at the moment.
America's broader inflation... What is happening internationally, and then South Africa itself... our current education system is not producing the right calibre of people... and for government to create certainty so that we can deliver...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
For us it's about the brand; we've built a very strong brand over this period... We've got 18 million clients and how do we actually deliver on that brand promise and make certain that we offer value to those clients.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
The big opportunity now for Capitec is delivering on its full business banking offer available later this year Fourie says.
Rebranding is scheduled for early in 2023.
Aside from optimizing their 18 million-strong client base across products, there is also the chance to bring them into business banking he says.
We're still bullish... After the interest rate increases we'll still be better off than pre-Covid...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
If one looks at the official statistics coming out, like GDP, the economy is actually much stronger than it's given credit for says Fourie.
We look at the GDP, the formal employment situation; but there's a much stronger underlying economy.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
Listen to the interview with the Capitec CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Capitec posts record results, declares 'enormous' dividend payout
