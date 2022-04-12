Cost of KZN flood devastation: 'I have no doubt insurers able to meet claims'





Screengrab of video of flood damage in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, @_NMabaso

Flooding is wreaking havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains continue.

Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away and some residents are without power.

The SANDF has been called in to provide aerial support for the teams evacuating people trapped in their homes.

Schools across the province were advised to stay closed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the death toll had risen to 45.

The SA Weather Service said heavy rains and flooding are expected to continue into Tuesday evening.

#KZNfloods The SANDF has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KZN, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for. ML VIDEO: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/B1FGr4FMXx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2022

Bruce Whitfield spoke to Webber Wentzel's Raynold Tlhavani (Partner in Insurance) about the impact on the insurance industry.

He also spoke to meteorologist Joel Guy Chabata, who noted that the current deluge in KwaZulu-Natal is not caused by a tropical cyclone.

@kzncogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, @eThekwiniM Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla and member of the KZN Legislature Zandile Gumede are on the ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban where three children are said to have drowned in the early hours of this morning. #KZNFloods @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/aXIFV38kcD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2022

It's a different weather system altogether... We are in transitional season between summer and winter when we tend to get some of these systems coming through... Why we had all these heavy downpours is because this particular system has also been associated with a low pressure system at the surface of the earth - they worked hand in hand to dump quite a lot of rain across much of KwaZulu-Natal. Joel Guy Chabata, Broadcast Meteorologist

Records have actually been broken at a number of weather stations - King Shaka International Airport got something like 226 millimetres of rain from 8 o'clock yesterday to 8 o'clock this morning. Joel Guy Chabata, Broadcast Meteorologist

Business has also been hugely affected in KZN, with some firms closing their doors.

Transnet has suspended operations at its Durban shipping terminals and some mobile subscribers have been without reception.

Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossop said while it is still too early to know the extent of damage for the industry "it's likely to be extensive".

I'm aware of one school where hundreds of children were stranded by the mudslide around them, and we provided helicopter support to assist by ferrying the kids out, about six at a time... Anton Ossip, CEO - Discovery Insure

Webber Wentzel's Raynold Tlhavani says research has shown that flooding affects more people globally than any other natural hazard.

It is also increasingly affecting people who are not considered to be living in a flood zone. Raynold Tlhavani, Partner for Insurance - Webber Wentzel

At the same time, damages arising from water claims are one of the most expensive damages that insurers tend to deal with from time to time. Insurers obviously play a very big role in the restoration of property and infrastructure... Raynold Tlhavani, Partner for Insurance - Webber Wentzel

The South African insurance market is quite resilient; I have no doubt that insurers will be able to meet the claims... but obviously there is going to be an increased amount of debt arising from what we've seen... Raynold Tlhavani, Partner for Insurance - Webber Wentzel

Tlhavani says it is hard to know what the impact is going to be in the long run as these kinds of claims increase along with new weather patterns, but insurers could well increase premiums in time.

Listen to the response to the extreme flooding in the interviews in the audio below:

