'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Worried about being able to retire at all one day?
"You can retire with enough" is the reassurance from Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.
The proviso: you have to follow a few key principles.
"It can easily be done through a low-cost, tax-efficient, globally diversified portfolio."
Bruce Whitfield talks to Luthuli on The Money Show.
I do believe that anyone with a stable income, if they follow a few key principles, can retire with enough.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Where most people fail, Luthuli says, is when they do not accept that the science of investing is built on probability and not on certainty.
Most people go into investing thinking it's a get-rich-quick scheme or something that has a linear line... No - investment management is a science built on probability not certainty...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
... because no investment plan can ever guarantee success. What a good investment plan does is to just increase the probability of success.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
All investment management is, is risk management and risk management is increasing probability, not ensuring success.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Because as human beings we crave certainty, investors struggle to accept this dynamic he adds.
"Almost no-one actually uses probability in the real world, especially when judging investment success."
"Why they fight with their investment manager is because they assume that every single decision the manager makes must lead to them making money, which is obviously not the case."
Luthuli says probability is a question of nuance and gradation.
Good investment is about developing a process that helps you navigate the markets not predict the markets and control them. All that means for me is that when there are no recessions people get confident, when they get confident they take risks and when they take risks you get recessions.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
My job as an investment manager... is to give you options in the worst of times, because that manages behaviour... and for me that is 90% of investment success - what you do when everyone around you is losing their head.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
One of the greatest wealth creation tools is time, Luthuli emphasizes, because then you don't have to take unnecessary risks.
Unfortunately for most people, if the goal is financial freedom, retiring with enough, then certainty isn't good enough... If you want to take the risk out of investing, just do it for the long term...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Listen to Luthuli's thoroughly-argued advice on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90380054_senior-couple-walking-with-pet-bulldog-in-countryside.html
