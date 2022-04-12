How you can help get food and clothing to people displaced by KZN floods





Screengrab of video of flood damage in Ntuzuma, north of Durban

At least 45 people have died in the flooding wreaking havoc in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Many more are missing, while those who have been displaced urgently need assistance.

The eThekwini municipality said more than 2 000 RDP homes had been damaged and more than 4 000 shacks swept away.

The big corporates are stepping up to help displaced families, as is the NGO sector.

Meals on Wheels Community Services (MOWCS) has launched an urgent appeal for assistance from the public.

The NGO is supplying warm meals to residents currently being hosted in temporary camps.

It says in a statement that it's also reaching out to strategic partners and donors to join efforts in responding to the disaster.

There are many that have been terribly affected by the rain & flooding in KZN, our branches are working to get hot meals to the different communities.



There are many that have been terribly affected by the rain & flooding in KZN, our branches are working to get hot meals to the different communities.

Our team in KZN is responding to the crisis on the ground. We did respond by providing hot meals to the affected communities... and we are also looking into what else they are in need of... Nelisa Mabenge, CEO - Meals on Wheels

We are working with various donors and sponsors... We also have partnerships that have weighed in and provided their donations in terms of enabling us to respond quite effectively to the affected communities. Nelisa Mabenge, CEO - Meals on Wheels

