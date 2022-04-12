Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety
This weeks Mental Health Check-in Moment with Relebogile Mabotja features Dr Ela Manga, an integrative medical practitioner and founder of Breathwork Africa.
The calming insert in partnership South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), informs one on how to use breathing methods to lessen anxiety.
"When we experience anxiety, slow deep breathing can be a very effective way to bring a sense of calm, however, before we slow the breath down, it is often really helpful to discharge the stress energy first,'' she says.Dr Ela Manga, founder of Breathwork Africa
Listen to Dr Manga's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tips here :
This article first appeared on KFM : Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety
