34 Standard Bank branches shut in KZN due to floods
DURBAN - Thirty-four Standard Bank branches in KwaZulu-Natal have been closed down on Tuesday due to heavy floods in the province.
The bank said services had been severely disrupted. Branches on the South Coast of KZN and the North Coast have been the hardest hit by the flooding.
Various businesses and residences have been damaged by the ongoing heavy rains in province.
Standard Bank in KZN said several ATMs in the affected areas had also been impacted.
"The main areas are the KZN South Coast, Durban, and surrounding areas as well as the northern part of KZN. Several of our branches are closed for today and tomorrow as our staff is unable to reach them. We also experienced a high number of power and cellphone outages and we encourage our customers to make use of our digital platforms during these uncertain time," said Standard Bank's Jean Hattingh.
This article first appeared on EWN : 34 Standard Bank branches shut in KZN due to floods
More from Business
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini
However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads
Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa)Read More
How you can help get food and clothing to people displaced by KZN floods
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nelisa Mabenge, CEO of Meals on Wheels.Read More
Cost of KZN flood devastation: 'I have no doubt insurers able to meet claims'
The Money Show gets comment on the KZN floods from meteorologist Joel Guy Chabata and Webber Wentzel's Raynold Tlhavan.Read More
Worst-case scenario is a 100 days of load shedding in winter, warns Eskom
This comes as the utility battles significant unplanned outages and inclement weather.Read More
Capitec posts record results, declares 'enormous' dividend payout
Capitec reaps R8.4 billion in profits. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about the Bank's year end results.Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
PPS ends year positively despite increased claims in year two of pandemic
PPS Insurance Company has ended its 2021 financial year in a favourable position amid an increase in life insurance claims.Read More
More from Local
Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist
'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht.Read More
Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on the department's plans for the Easter weekend.Read More
Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis
'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to Khosi Baker from Pikitup and the City of Cape Town's Margot Ladouce.Read More
Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
The City of eThekwini and surrounding areas have been lashed by heavy rains that have washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable. At least 59 people have lost their lives in the disaster but many are still missing.Read More
Haunting the dead: Hartbeespoort teens take on job to keep cemetery clean
Eyewitness News has exposed how criminals have been stealing and recycling tombstones before selling them off to newly bereaved families.Read More
Kelly Khumalo ‘hoping for closure’ from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
It is no secret that many South Africans have accused Khumalo of either being behind her lover’s murder or withholding the truth on who murdered him.Read More