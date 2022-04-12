



CAPE TOWN - Eskom's worst-case scenario could result in a 100 days of load shedding during winter.

This comes as the utility battles significant unplanned outages and inclement weather.

It's forced Eskom to schedule stage 2 load shedding from Tuesday afternoon until Friday morning.

"The range that we have looked at for this winter is between 12,000 and 15,000 megawatts of unplanned unavailability and based on those scenarios, we would be anywhere between up to 100 days of load shedding during winter."

Eskom's Gavin Hurford said scenario planning showed a 100 days of load shedding would be the extreme.

"One would expect it to vary in that range and certainly, there would be some load shedding. We would be load shedding over the evening peaks as the colder weather hits us in winter."

The probabilities are based on uncertainty with regard to power stations historically and looking ahead.

"Load shedding will be implemented tomorrow afternoon at 5 pm and go until Thursday morning at 5 am. And will again be implemented on Thursday at 5 pm and carry on until Friday morning at 5 am," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Tuesday evening.

This article first appeared on EWN : Worst-case scenario is a 100 days of load shedding in winter, warns Eskom