Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis
- South Africa's municipalities are under pressure due to growing waste generation.
- Waste management experts have warned that the country could soon run out of landfill space if changes aren't made.
- Officials from the City of Cape Town and the City of Johannesburg explain how they're dealing with the country's growing waste problem.
Municipalities have been warned that a plan of action is needed as South Africa runs out of landfill space.
Landfills nationwide are filling up at an alarming rate due to growing waste generation.
Here's a look at how Cape Town and Joburg are addressing the problem:
There are two active landfill sites in the City of Cape Town - the Coastal Park landfill near Muizenberg and Vissershok landfill in Table View.
The city's disposal branch manager, Margot Ladouce, says Coastal Park will be closed in 2026.
"All the waste will then be directed to the Vissershok landfill and that has airspace for about the next 14 years," she says.
The city has several programmes and drop-off sites where recyclable waste is accepted to reduce the household waste that gets sent to landfill.
According to Ladouce, the municipality has historically been able to divert about 20,000 tonnes of recyclable waste per financial year.
RELATED: Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites
She says the city is also working on projects to divert builder's rubble and garden waste from landfills.
Ladouce says the municipality will create more facilities where recyclable materials are processed and sold.
Two materials recovery facilities will be built at Coastal Park and elsewhere in Athlone.
We have strategic plans that we're busy running. Importantly, the approach that the city has adopted is also to focus on diversion of waste from landfills to ensure that we can extend the landfill airspace that's available.Margot Ladouce, Disposal branch manager - Urban Waste Management Directorate (City of Cape Town)
We've got one clean materials recovery facility and that's where we take recyclables that can be sold to the market.Margot Ladouce, Disposal branch manager - Urban Waste Management Directorate (City of Cape Town)
RELATED: SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
The City of Johannesburg's waste management company, Pikitup, runs the waste management plan in the metro.
Khosi Baker, the acting chief operations officer at Pikitup, says some landfills in Joburg are 50 years old.
Baker says Pikitup runs a 'Separation at Source' programme, urging households to separate recyclable and on-recyclable refuse.
She says recyclable waste can be sent to 42 different drop-off facilities for sorting.
Baker has denied claims that the City of Joburg does not compact its landfill waste correctly.
"It is happening, it's not true that it's not happening but it's becoming more and more of a challenge because of the volumes of waste that we're receiving on a daily basis and the work surface that we're working on," she says.
According to Baker, the city is working on a biodigester system to tackle organic waste. "This project will then be able to offtake almost a third of our waste for biodigestion."
The gases produced by this biodigester will be used to fuel city buses.
Due to the age of our landfills... as you continue disposing, the landfill sort of goes into a pyramid then the surface you tipping becomes smaller and smaller... but the volumes of waste are getting more and more. Due to the small work surface, compaction becomes slower.Khosi Baker, Acting Chief Operations Officer - Pikitup
We have implemented as the City of Johannesburg the programme called household separation at source. This programme requires residents to separate the recyclable waste from the non-recyclable waste.Khosi Baker, Acting Chief Operations Officer - Pikitup
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's how Cape Town and Joburg plan to tackle SA's growing waste crisis
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
More from Local
Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist
'Early Breakfast' host Africa Melane chats to climatology professor, Francois Engelbrecht.Read More
Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on the department's plans for the Easter weekend.Read More
Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
The City of eThekwini and surrounding areas have been lashed by heavy rains that have washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable. At least 59 people have lost their lives in the disaster but many are still missing.Read More
Haunting the dead: Hartbeespoort teens take on job to keep cemetery clean
Eyewitness News has exposed how criminals have been stealing and recycling tombstones before selling them off to newly bereaved families.Read More
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini
However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.Read More
How you can help get food and clothing to people displaced by KZN floods
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nelisa Mabenge, CEO of Meals on Wheels.Read More
Worst-case scenario is a 100 days of load shedding in winter, warns Eskom
This comes as the utility battles significant unplanned outages and inclement weather.Read More
34 Standard Bank branches shut in KZN due to floods
Branches on the South Coast of KZN and the North Coast have been the hardest hit by the flooding.Read More
Kelly Khumalo ‘hoping for closure’ from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
It is no secret that many South Africans have accused Khumalo of either being behind her lover’s murder or withholding the truth on who murdered him.Read More