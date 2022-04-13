Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini





JOHANNESBURG - As emergency teams scramble to rescue those affected by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Eskom has confirmed that it won't be subjecting residents in rain-ravaged eThekwini to power cuts.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had called on the utility to keep the lights on in KZN as people try to save themselves from the floodwaters that have already claimed 59 lives.

The red berets said that cutting power during the crisis would not only be inhumane but would actively aid in the trauma, dislocation and death of more people.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said that they won't be adding to the horror.

"Eskom is continuously engaging with authorities in the region and we will take the appropriate action as required and at this point, it is not possible to load shed eThekwini municipality," he said.

However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented continuously from 05:00 on Wednesday to Friday at

05:00 due to further unit failures and continued delays to return units to service. pic.twitter.com/WgFiM5IdA7 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 13, 2022

Billions of rand in damage has been caused to homes, roads, bridges, electricity and water infrastructure in eThekwini.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be visiting the region on Wednesday.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "As the president prepares for this visit, his thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations that have lost property."

