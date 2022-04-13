Motorists must know there are serious consequences to disobeying law - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday launched the Easter road safety campaign.
Mbalula highlighted that this period required the government to skillfully deploy resources across the country if it wanted to succeed in arresting the carnage on South African roads.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mbalula says law enforcement is working hard to reduce fatalities during the Easter weekend, but they can't win alone, motorists must come to the party.
We are going to intensify our efforts of law enforcement and awareness drives as we always do. It is becoming monotonous to keep telling people to arrive alive but they continue to do certain things that you can't imagine.Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport
We have a lot of innovative ways to enhance our capabilities in keeping motorists awake. As long as we can't tighten the law so motorists know that there are serious consequences for disobeying the law, it will be business as usual.Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport
Listen below to the full conversation:
