SANBS launches wellness support programme to help improve health of blood donors





The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) lead consultant for donor services, Dr Pheello Lethola, says the organisation has launched a donor wellness support programme aimed at empowering and educating blood donors to improve their health and wellbeing.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lethola says the programme is aimed at sharing valuable health-related information to blood donors.

We are going to be sharing valuable health-related information on a monthly basis on various topics. We are going to align those topics to the national health calendar. Dr Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant for donor services - SANBS

