What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Heavy rains haved washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable in KwaZulu-Natal after a cut-off low weather system caused extreme rainfall in the area.
According to reports, 59 people have so far died from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the province.
RELATED: Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist
Cabinet has given the green light for the province to declare a state of disaster and President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the area on Wednesday.
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers.
We need to look at government's preparedness when we discuss what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal. This is not the first time the province experience heavy rain that leaves this trail of destruction. I wonder what the government has done since the previous floods to prepare for natural disasters?Clement Manyathela, Presenter
He questions whether the government has prioritised proper drainage infrastructure since the last floods.
Lebo, a caller, says that people need to remember that the landscape in KwaZulu-Natal is lower than other provinces therefore there is no way the drainage system can handle that amount of water that comes from other provinces when it rains.
The maintenance of the drainage systems in town is needed but there is no way the drainage system can handle that volume of water in the province.Lebo, Caller
Another caller, Gustas, says Durban has received a lot of rain in the past six weeks and there is no way that the ground was not going to give in after so much rain in that area.
Listen below to the full 702Openline:
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
More from Local
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman
Senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi says most people do not know of this insurance or can't afford it.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday in the wake of the devastating floods that have so far claimed at least 253 lives and displaced countless residents, while laying waste to roads and bridges.Read More
Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS
Tshidi Madia chats to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie to give insight on the emergency response to the floods.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages
Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says the MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that they have problems.Read More
It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council for Debt Collectors' public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that it is illegal for debt collectors to call consumers all the time.Read More
Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.Read More