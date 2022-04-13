What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement





Heavy rains haved washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable in KwaZulu-Natal after a cut-off low weather system caused extreme rainfall in the area.

According to reports, 59 people have so far died from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the province.

RELATED: Weather phenomenon that caused KZN floods occurring more often - climatologist

Cabinet has given the green light for the province to declare a state of disaster and President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the area on Wednesday.

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers.

We need to look at government's preparedness when we discuss what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal. This is not the first time the province experience heavy rain that leaves this trail of destruction. I wonder what the government has done since the previous floods to prepare for natural disasters? Clement Manyathela, Presenter

He questions whether the government has prioritised proper drainage infrastructure since the last floods.

Lebo, a caller, says that people need to remember that the landscape in KwaZulu-Natal is lower than other provinces therefore there is no way the drainage system can handle that amount of water that comes from other provinces when it rains.

The maintenance of the drainage systems in town is needed but there is no way the drainage system can handle that volume of water in the province. Lebo, Caller

Another caller, Gustas, says Durban has received a lot of rain in the past six weeks and there is no way that the ground was not going to give in after so much rain in that area.

Listen below to the full 702Openline: