Stage 2 rolling power cuts extended to Friday - Eskom
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that there was a 3,518-megawatt shortfall in generation capacity.
Stage two power cuts have been extended until Friday for now.
Chief executive, André de Ruyter, is giving an update on the power situation.
"We had a shut down at Komati 9 very early this morning at about 4am. It's a small unit, but still every megawatt counts. Kendal 6, that is a big unit, that returned to service at 6am this morning, so that was very welcome but we tripped Majuba 6 just past 8am this morning," De Ruyter said.
De Ruyter said that Eskom was experiencing minor interruptions in KwaZulu-Natal due to isolated incidents but would not be cutting power to the eThekwini Municipality.
"By and large, from an Eskom perspective, our grid is still intact, we have some minor interruptions in isolated areas where there are some short-term interruptions. We have offered our assistance to municipalities in KZN to help with spares, maintenance crews - those discussions are ongoing," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 rolling power cuts extended to Friday - Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
