It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council of Debt Collectors says that consumers are not allowed to pay funds into a debt collector's account.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Council for Debt Collectors public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that according to the law, every debt collector needs to have a trust account.
Mengcane says it is illegal for debt collectors to call the customer before they default.
After the creditor has handed over the account to the debt collector, the debt collector has to collect the amount and deposit it into a trust account. The trust account is one of the requirements when we register all debt collectors.Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager - Council for Debt Collectors
The amount is deposited into a trust account, not into the debtor collector's business account. The trust account is audited every financial year.Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager - Council for Debt Collectors
The debt collector charges you for each call they make to you.Luleka Mengcane, Public Relations Manager - Council for Debt Collectors
