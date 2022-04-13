Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
CAPE TOWN - Motorists have been given another extension to meet the deadline to renew their driver's licences.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has thrown motorists another lifeline.
The initial deadline was moved to 15 April, but motorists have been given until 5 May.
There's still a considerable backlog which is nowhere near being cleared.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane explains: "That deadline has now moved 30 days from the 4th of April which now means that from the 5th of May, everyone will have had to renew their documents."
Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.
"That gives us a little more time and people should then use this opportunity to get their licences renewed and avoid making last-minute arrangements," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
Source : Supplied.
