Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS

13 April 2022 2:17 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
KwaZulu-Natal
Mudslide
KZN Floods

Tshidi Madia chats to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie to give insight on the emergency response to the floods.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says many people are currently recovering in hospital after they were injured after the City of eThekwini and surrounding areas were lashed by heavy rains that caused floods.

It's understood 59 people have lost their lives since the weekend from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the province.

RELATED: What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement

Mckenzie adds that there are different responses by emergency personnel when a disaster like this happens.

Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to Mckenzie for insight on the emergency responses.

At this stage we don't have any active rescue teams on the go but we do have our typical types of caseloads.

Robert Mckenzie, Spokesperson - KZN Emergency Medical Services

He adds that there is more rain is predicted for the weekend but he hopes that it will not be as severe as it previously was.

RELATED: Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue

Teamwork and synergy will help the rescue effort and people on the ground, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




13 April 2022 2:17 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
KwaZulu-Natal
Mudslide
KZN Floods

