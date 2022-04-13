Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS
KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says many people are currently recovering in hospital after they were injured after the City of eThekwini and surrounding areas were lashed by heavy rains that caused floods.
It's understood 59 people have lost their lives since the weekend from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the province.
RELATED: What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Mckenzie adds that there are different responses by emergency personnel when a disaster like this happens.
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to Mckenzie for insight on the emergency responses.
At this stage we don't have any active rescue teams on the go but we do have our typical types of caseloads.Robert Mckenzie, Spokesperson - KZN Emergency Medical Services
He adds that there is more rain is predicted for the weekend but he hopes that it will not be as severe as it previously was.
RELATED: Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
Teamwork and synergy will help the rescue effort and people on the ground, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman
Senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi says most people do not know of this insurance or can't afford it.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday in the wake of the devastating floods that have so far claimed at least 253 lives and displaced countless residents, while laying waste to roads and bridges.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages
Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says the MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that they have problems.Read More
What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers on the #702Openline.Read More
It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council for Debt Collectors' public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that it is illegal for debt collectors to call consumers all the time.Read More
Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.Read More