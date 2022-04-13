Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS





KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says many people are currently recovering in hospital after they were injured after the City of eThekwini and surrounding areas were lashed by heavy rains that caused floods.

It's understood 59 people have lost their lives since the weekend from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the province.

Mckenzie adds that there are different responses by emergency personnel when a disaster like this happens.

Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to Mckenzie for insight on the emergency responses.

At this stage we don't have any active rescue teams on the go but we do have our typical types of caseloads. Robert Mckenzie, Spokesperson - KZN Emergency Medical Services

He adds that there is more rain is predicted for the weekend but he hopes that it will not be as severe as it previously was.

Teamwork and synergy will help the rescue effort and people on the ground, he says.

