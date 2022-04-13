Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages





Another Gauteng hospital has been affected by food shortages for patients.

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says patients at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have sent him pictures of the food they are receiving and it is 'shocking'.

Speaking to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report, Bloom says the MEC of Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted there are problems with the Cook Freeze factory where they get their supplies.

I asked questions in the Gauteng legislature, it appears they still don't get sliced bread and there are shortages of dairy products. They do substitute with rolls. Jack Bloom, Shadow Health MEC - DA Gauteng

In the pictures I have been sent by patients for breakfast, you get a roll, margarine and soup powder, you don't even get water to mix your soup. Jack Bloom, Shadow Health MEC - DA Gauteng

