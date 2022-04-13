'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
There are more storms threatening further hardship on residents of KwaZulu-Natal as more than 250 people are confirmed to have died as a result of flooding.
"Thank goodness for non-governmental organisations descending speedily and effectively on KZN to bring relief to flood-stricken regions of the province" comments Bruce Whitfield.
One of those organisations is the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).
RELATED: Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson.
It's been a really tiring 48 hours for the guys... Understand these are 'butchers, bakers, candlestick makers'; people who work in other jobs and give up their free time to respond to emergencies.Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
We are one of many organisations that respond out of necessity in a major incident like this... There are a number of non-profits and obviously government organisations out there... all doing a fantastic job.Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
RELATED: How you can help get food and clothing to people displaced by KZN floods
Not only has the NSRI been keeping swimmers safe in South African waters for more than 50 years, it has done so with only volunteers.
Keeping this life-saving operation running is hugely expensive and the NSRI relies on donations.
I think it's our model that works really well. It operates on a high level of trust... We have 50 amazing station commanders all over the country and 1,400 volunteers, and we trust them to go out and save people's lives...Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
They do a fantastic job and, by all accounts, in the last 48 hours really pulled out all the stops... rescuing 100 workers out of a single factory with a 4.2 metre jet rib (rigid inflatable boat), an amazing feat...Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
The NSRI raised R174 million from donations in 2021.
Dr Robertson attributes this feat to a strong fundraising model with a "huge" diversity of income streams, including regular competitions.
RELATED: Moonstruck 2022: How your donations save lives
We have two large competitions that we run annually, one an annuity debit order model... We ask for donations in amounts of R25... There are about 340,000 R25 donations running currently...Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
... and in our car competition this year you can win four cars... That's another competition that earns us about R30 million a year...Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute
Find out more about the NSRI's operations and how you can help at nsri.org.za.
Listen to the interview with Dr Robertson on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Source : https://twitter.com/NSRI/status/1514253143965675533/photo/3
More from Business
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
Stage 2 rolling power cuts extended to Friday - Eskom
Eskom said that there was a 3,518-megawatt shortfall in generation capacity.Read More
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini
However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.Read More
More from Local
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman
Senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi says most people do not know of this insurance or can't afford it.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday in the wake of the devastating floods that have so far claimed at least 253 lives and displaced countless residents, while laying waste to roads and bridges.Read More
Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS
Tshidi Madia chats to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie to give insight on the emergency response to the floods.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages
Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says the MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that they have problems.Read More
What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers on the #702Openline.Read More
It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council for Debt Collectors' public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that it is illegal for debt collectors to call consumers all the time.Read More
Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.Read More