[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Rice faced a tough choice between campaigns for Sportsmans Warehouse and Volkswagen's new Crafter for his top pick.
"Both have a broadly common message about the power of the individual and the reward for effort."
The one features athletes getting up at the crack of dawn to train and the other people working all hours of the day and night to keep their businesses growing.
In the end Volkswagen won out for its TV ad for the new Crafter panel van, pitched as "your ultimate business partner".
They are both quite languid in their pace. They are both blessed with good voice-overs and excellent production values... but the Sportsmans Warehouse one is a little bit generic, a bit Nike-like...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
[The Volkswagen campaign] concludes that, thanks to the partnership between the entrepreneurs and the Volkswagen Crafter, that it's you who drives this country forward.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
... Volkswagen's honouring of entrepreneurship in South Africa, being the people who drive this country forward.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show (Volkswagen discussion at 4:39):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVl9mh3YjE4
More from Business
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
Stage 2 rolling power cuts extended to Friday - Eskom
Eskom said that there was a 3,518-megawatt shortfall in generation capacity.Read More
Eskom: No power cuts for flood-hit eThekwini
However, for the rest of the country, Eskom has confirmed that the rolling blackouts have been extended continuously until 5am on Friday morning.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety
Listen to this week's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tip on using breathing techniques to help you deal with anxiety.Read More
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022.Read More
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event?
On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's masterpiece and decipher once for all what is fact and what is fiction. Get your planks, just in case this is a sinker.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
More from Opinion
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?
In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.Read More