Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Do our official statistics reflect the true state of South Africa's economy?
Bruce Whitfield discussed this question with Gerrie Fourie when he interviewed the Capitec CEO about the record profits the bank posted on Tuesday.
Fourie believes our economy is much stronger than the picture that is painted for us.
We're still bullish... If you look at the retail stats coming out, if you look at the manufacturing stats that came out... if I look at what money our clients have available after their deductions... I believe the economy is actually much stronger than we credit it.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
We look at the GDP, the formal employment situation; but there's a much stronger underlying economy.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
Is it possible that the economy is actually bigger than we think, and growing faster, based on what people like Fourie tell us?
It is possible, but not probable says Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General of Economic Statistics at Stats SA.
He emphasizes the clear distinction that needs to be made when GDP is measured, not to confuse turnover with value-add.
If the income that's derived from the informal sector - like Gerrie Fourie pointed out with his stats - if all those goods and services were manufactured by the informal sector itself, for instance agricultural products, then for sure the bulk of that turnover will go directly to value-add...Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Stats SA
... however if those turnover numbers reflect the on-selling of previously manufactured goods (like you would typically see in the informal sector in the metropolitan areas) then we already gauge the value of the value-add at that manufacturing process, and then the informal sector only adds a small trade margin to the number.Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Stats SA
De Beer illustrates this with the example of an informal trader with a turnover of R3,000 per week.
Only 10% of the amount would make up their profit margin, and it's only that 10% that gets counted into the GDP he says.
Whitfield sums up the principle:
So someone with a spaza shop, for example, is simply reselling stuff that's already been counted in the economy and you can't count the same bag of Simba chips twice... Therefore you then discount the fact that the spaza shop is adding value in terms of GDP.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
De Beer clarifies that any service that is provided (a haircut, a car wash) would be added into the GDP, as it isn't something that you can resell.
"A service originates from the 'producer' directly to the consumer."
He acknowledges that this does open up the question of how accurately the statisticians are able to measure the provision of these informal services.
The approach we've taken in South Africa is to periodically have a survey that we call the Survey of Employers and the Self-employed (SESE), to give us an idea of what the value-add is.Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Stats SA
However, the SESE was last done in 2016/17 and the economy could have changed significantly in the intervening years, especially during the pandemic when many lost their formal employment.
If that is indeed the case, this sector would be underestimated currently.
Listen to de Beer discuss the various data sources used to judge the state of the economy:
