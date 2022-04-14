Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter





JOHANNESBURG - Whether you are Johannesburg home grown or visiting close family and friends for the long weekend, Joburg is filled with all sorts of fun, different and interesting activities for everyone.

Here's what to do in the city this weekend.

Chocolate Café at Sandton City

Spend your long weekend on a chocolate factory adventure at Sandton City's Easter chocolate extravaganza.

The chocolate exhibition features all major chocolate brands such Cadbury, Beacon, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Sally Williams.

Stock up on Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and customise your doughnut at the design-your-own doughnut station with Krispy Kreme.

The event is running from 7 to 17 April at Sandton City, Centre Court. Time: 11:00 to 16:00 Cost: R30 per person (a portion of the proceeds will go to Reach For A Dream.)

Ice-skating at Northgate Ice Rink

Ice-skating to loud music at an ice-rink can be a lot of fun and the Northgate Ice Rink is the perfect place to show off your skating skills.

The ice arena at Northgate Mall in Northriding has a kiosk and a range of restaurants and fast-food outlets in the mall.

Professional instructors are readily available to help those who are unfamiliar with skating.

If you get tired of the ice, then the centre is also home to plenty of shops, movie theatres and more to keep you entertained.

There is an entrance fee of R90 and ice skate hire is R40.

Art Jamming in Melrose Arch

Explore your creative side, socialise and create your own art piece without footing the bill for expensive materials needed for projects, exams or portfolio examples.

You don't need to be Van Gogh or Picasso to enjoy the space as those with zero painting skills are catered for with an in-house qualified artist in studio, ready to assist.

Prices start from R185 per person. It includes all materials and your personal canvas.

Sessions last between 1-2 hours, depending on the canvas session you purchase.

To make a booking Email: melrose@artjamming.co.za or Phone: 0116841608 (JHB)

Sunday Comedy Nights at The Bioscope in Milpark

Get ready to laugh until your stomach hurts this weekend with Sunday Comedy Nights at The Bioscope.

44 Stanley hosts a live stand-up comedy showcase every Sunday at The Bioscope.

Comedy acts include prominent local names such as Loyiso Gola, David Goliath and Mo Mothebe.

Age restriction : 18 +

Check out their website for more information.

The Shortmarket Club in Randburg

Chef Luke Dale Roberts who opened The Potluck Club and The Test Kitchen in Cape Town now adds The Shortmarket Club to his list of dining projects.

The Johannesburg branch is located at Oxford Parks between Rosebank and Dunkeld along Oxford Road.

Getting a table inside requires a reservation but tables out on the deck in fine weather can accommodate some walk-ins.

Their menu, a la carte includes a signature cocktail menu and high-quality dishes like beef tataki, linefish sashimi for starters or pepper-crusted fillet and curried lamb rib.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter