Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
DURBAN – The death toll of KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods has rocketed to 253.
KwaZulu-Natal authorities are counting the costs while homes, businesses, roads, bridges as well as electricity and water infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.
The province has been declared a disaster area.
The KwaZulu-Natal government's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that mop-up operations would continue.
“More mop-up operations will continue and the N2 and N3 will be closed,” Mabaso said.
This is where President Ramaphosa will make his first KwaZulu-Natal stop, in Clermont, West of Durban. Four lives including three children were claimed when this church building collapsed. #KZNFlooding pic.twitter.com/vZS3waICYR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2022
Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the dire situation in KwaZulu-Natal was the worst that the province had ever experienced.
"We see such tragedies hitting other countries like Mozambique, Zimbabwe, but now we are the affected ones," the president said during this visit to the province on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa has made his first stop in Claremont, west of Durban after being briefed on the devastating floods that have claimed at least 59 lives and displaced countless residents, while laying waste to roads and bridges.
He said that he had to travel to the province to see for himself the gravity of the situation.
Emergency teams have been rushing from one scene to the next to rescue residents from rising water in eThekwini and its surrounds.
KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area and the move should free up money for relief and rescue operations.
Many people were unaccounted for on Wednesday morning and over 100 schools have been closed.
Added to the anxiety, the weather service is forecasting more heavy rain over parts of the province from Friday onwards.
This article first appeared on EWN : Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
More from Local
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman
Senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi says most people do not know of this insurance or can't afford it.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS
Tshidi Madia chats to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie to give insight on the emergency response to the floods.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages
Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says the MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that they have problems.Read More
What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers on the #702Openline.Read More
It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council for Debt Collectors' public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that it is illegal for debt collectors to call consumers all the time.Read More
Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.Read More