Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman
The ombudsman for short-term insurance says their annual report released in 2021 anticipated that there was going to be an increase in storm-related claims.
Speaking to Relebogile Mobatja, senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi, says that natural disasters are increasing due to climate changes.
She adds that different insurers have different criteria for short term claims.
In my experience and from what I have seen, the majority of South Africans are - unfortunately - uninsured particular with household contents.Ayanda Mazwi, Senior assistant - ombudsman for short-term insurance
In some instances, it is an issue of not knowing the importance of having this type of insurance or the issue of affordability.Ayanda Mazwi, Senior assistant - ombudsman for short-term insurance
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Death toll due to KwaZulu-Natal’s devastating floods hits 253
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday in the wake of the devastating floods that have so far claimed at least 253 lives and displaced countless residents, while laying waste to roads and bridges.Read More
Teamwork and synergy will help rescue effort in KZN - EMS
Tshidi Madia chats to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie to give insight on the emergency response to the floods.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by food shortages
Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom says the MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that they have problems.Read More
What has govt done to prepare since previous floods in KZN? - Clement
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the KwaZulu-Natal floods with callers on the #702Openline.Read More
It's illegal for debt collectors to call a customer before they default - CFDC
The Council for Debt Collectors' public relations manager, Luleka Mengcane, says that it is illegal for debt collectors to call consumers all the time.Read More
Motorists given another lifeline as driver's licence renewal deadline extended
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane has urged motorists to do their best to meet the deadline.Read More