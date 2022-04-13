Majority of people haven't insured their household contents - Ombudsman





The ombudsman for short-term insurance says their annual report released in 2021 anticipated that there was going to be an increase in storm-related claims.

Speaking to Relebogile Mobatja, senior assistant at the ombudsman for short-term insurance Ayanda Mazwi, says that natural disasters are increasing due to climate changes.

She adds that different insurers have different criteria for short term claims.

In my experience and from what I have seen, the majority of South Africans are - unfortunately - uninsured particular with household contents. Ayanda Mazwi, Senior assistant - ombudsman for short-term insurance

In some instances, it is an issue of not knowing the importance of having this type of insurance or the issue of affordability. Ayanda Mazwi, Senior assistant - ombudsman for short-term insurance

