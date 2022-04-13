'City of Joburg should not build any tourism site for now'





The City of Johannesburg is mulling over the idea of developing a mega tourism project.

The proposal is included in the new draft Integrated Development Plans (IDP) and it is open for public comment.

John Perlman speaks to the editor of Johannesburg in your pocket city guide, Laurice Taitz, about this.

We do have a number of city landmarks that we can't visit and are totally inaccessible, so I think until we can solve that problem and create accessible landmarks, I don't think we should be building anything new. Laurice Taitz, Editor - Johannesburg in your pocket city guide

I think we need a balance in dealing with the city as is right now and then having a future vision but those two need to come closer together. Laurice Taitz, Editor - Johannesburg in your pocket city guide

Listen to the full interview below: