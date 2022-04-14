Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.
South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary, Gary Wilson, said on Wednesday evening that talks between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and employer associations in the bus passenger sector had been constructive, with both parties committed to averting a strike.
Numsa confirmed that the Easter travel plans for many bus commuters would not be foiled following a revised offer from the employer.
The two parties held meetings over two days, under the auspices of the bargaining council, where the employer offered a percentage increase of 4.5% across the board.
Wilson said that several matters were up for negotiation, but the critical issue of wages was being addressed.
“Workers want to see what they are going to get out, especially in today’s economic situation, and so we do find that some critical issues that might be important might get rolled over…but there is always opportunity for them to be addressed once things improve,” Wilson said.
Meanwhile, Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola warned that while the Easter weekend may be safe, the possibility of future strike action remained.
"We will be spending the next couple of days engaging with our members all over the country to get a mandate on the proposed offer. We will meet again with employers on 22 April to give them feedback," Hlubi-Majola said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/C-zgN_LEKb8
More from Business
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.Read More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
More from Local
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations
International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services during the Easter Celebrations.Read More
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.Read More
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More
'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'
National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA's Muzi Hlengwa urges residents to call mortuaries if loved ones are missing.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More